The New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News were recognized at the New England Newspaper Awards for in-depth reporting and commitment to the First Amendment.
Senior Reporter Michael Cousineau was honored with the AP Sevellon Brown New England Journalist of the Year award for “What’s Working,” an ongoing series of stories about workforce challenges and possible solutions in the Granite State.
The award, given by the New England Society of News Editors, recognizes an individual for producing “journalism of distinction.”
Cousineau’s entry included a story about Massachusetts taxing remote workers in New Hampshire during the pandemic though they were no long-er going to their offices in Massachusetts.
“Few reporters can say their work has launched a U.S. Supreme Court case, but Michael Cousineau’s story on taxing remote workers garnered widespread media attention in New Hampshire and Massachusetts and landed the story’s main theme before the nation’s highest court,” the New England Newspaper & Press Association said in a post on its website.
The Union Leader and Sunday News were also honored with the New England First Amendment Award for a series of news stories and editorials.
The awards were announced Oct. 22 during the New England Newspaper Conference.