The New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News won 16 awards — including seven first places — in the New Hampshire Press Association’s 2019 Distinguished Journalism Contest, presented Wednesday on Facebook.
State House Bureau Chief Kevin Landrigan was honored with a lifetime achievement award. Also receiving the award were Garry Rayno, former State House bureau chief for the Union Leader and current writer for InDepthNH; and David Tirrell-Wysocki, recently retired executive director of the Nackey Loeb School of Communications.
The Union Leader staff took first place for “Tragedy on the Highway,” a package of stories by reporters Shawne K. Wickham and Kevin Landrigan and correspondent John Koziol about a June 19 crash that killed seven people in Randolph.
Copy editor and designer Henry Metz won a first-place award for Front Page Design for “Tragedy on the Highway.”
Senior Reporter Michael Cousineau won first in business-economic reporting for “What’s Working,” an ongoing project examining workforce issues in New Hampshire.
Design Editor Tom Lynch took first place in the cartoon/graphic category for “Who’s getting NH’s donations.” Lynch also won a third-place award for front page design.
Entertainment Editor Julia Ann Weekes won first place for entertainment reporting for “The Elvis Room,” a story about a former music venue in Portsmouth.
Photographer David Lane took both first and second place in the general news photo category.
Union Leader staff won a first-place award in the special section category for “New Hampshire Innovators,” a package of stories about technology companies that included contributions by reporters Josie Albertson-Grove, Mike Cote, Paul Feely and Mark Hayward and correspondents Kimberly Haas, Jason Schreiber and Erica Swallow. The section was designed by Emma Sheehan and featured photographs by Allegra Boverman.
The Union Leader received second-place awards for general excellence in the newspaper and digital presence categories.
Hayward won second-place awards for columnist of the year and for a general news story.
Senior Reporter Jonathan Phelps won a third-place award for health reporting.
Cousineau, Hayward and former Union Leader reporter Todd Feathers won third place for spot news reporting.
The New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News competed in the largest circulation division. The association’s scheduled May in-person banquet was canceled over health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.