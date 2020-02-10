BOSTON — The New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News received seven awards Saturday — including three for first place — at the New England Better Newspaper Competition.
Mark Hayward and Shawne K. Wickham earned top honors in the crime and courts reporting category for their coverage of the Bear Brook murders, reporting about new evidence in a 35-year-old murder case that left at least four people dead.
“The authors successfully translated complex details about the victims into well-written, engrossing stories,” the judges wrote.
Michael Cousineau and Paul Feely received a first-place award for government reporting with an investigative report that showed how 200 Manchester firefighters collected taxpayer-funded Christmas bonuses for fires they had never fought.
“The emerging front page story, entitled ‘No response? No problem,’ revealed a municipal scandal that was hidden in plain sight,” the judges wrote.
Julie Ann Weekes won first place for her work as editor of NH Weekend in the arts and entertainment section category.
“’NH Weekend’ provided the most wide-ranging regional A&E coverage within its class,” the judges wrote.
Wickham also won second-place awards in the best solutions journalism award category for her “Beyond the Stigma” series about mental health and addiction and for health reporting for a package of stories also culled from the series.
Melanie Hitchcock received a third-place award in the food section category for “Snack attack.”
Tom Lynch received third-place recognition for “Who’s getting NH’s donations” in the illustration/infographics category.
The Union Leader competed against newspapers with circulation above 20,000, the competition’s top tier.
Jonathan Phelps, who joined the Union Leader in September, received three awards for his work with the MetroWest Daily News in Framingham, Mass., including a first-place award in the history reporting category for a story about a World War II veteran whose remains were identified after 75 years.
The awards were presented by the New England Newspaper Press Association at Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel.