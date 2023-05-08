General excellence

Shawne K. Wickham, Julia Ann Weekes, Mike Cote, Alex Hall and Mike Cousineau gather Saturday at the New England Newspaper and Press Association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Competition, where the Union Leader won 17 awards, including first place for general excellence.

 Provided by Julia Ann Weekes

The New Hampshire Union Leader was awarded first place for general excellence Saturday at the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Competition.

The Union Leader also was recognized in 16 other categories and received a total of eight first-place awards during the event held at the Westin Waltham Boston hotel.