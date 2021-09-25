The New Hampshire Union Leader won 19 awards in the 2020 New Hampshire Press Association Distinguished Journalism contest, including seven first-place honors.
The awards were announced Thursday evening during a virtual event streamed live from the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications hosted by Kimberley Haas, managing news editor of Seacoast Current; and Mike Cote, senior editor of the Union Leader.
The Union Leader received a first-place award for general excellence of its print edition and a third-place award for its digital presence.
Julia Anne Weekes received two first-place awards in the feature story and entertainment reporting categories in the contest’s daily newspaper division. She also took second place in the entertainment category.
Tom Lynch took first place in the feature page category. (The staff of the Union Leader placed second.) Lynch also received a second-place award for front page design.
Shawne K. Wickham received a first-place award in the health reporting category. She also received a third-place award for community service.
David Lane took first and third place in the general news photo category.
Mike Cote received a first-place award for columnist of the year in a tie with Nate Graziano of Manchester Ink Link.
Michael Cousineau and Jonathan Phelps received second- and third-place awards, respectively, in the economic reporting category.
Mark Hayward received second- and third-place awards in the general news story category. He also was the lead reporter of the newspaper’s third-place First Amendment entry.
Kevin Landrigan received a third-place award for investigative reporting.
Landrigan was also among several journalists recognized for receiving lifetime achievement awards over the last several years, along with former Union Leader publisher Joe McQuaid (now editor at large) and former longtime Union Leader reporters John DiStaso (currently at WMUR), Nancy West (of InDepthNH.org) and Garry Rayno (of InDepth.NH.org). Also recognized was Dean Shalhoup of the Nashua Telegraph.
Lifetime achievement awards for 2020 went to veteran political cartoonist Mike Marland, who worked for nearly 30 years at the Concord Monitor; and reporter/editor Mike Mortensen, who worked for The Laconia Citizen from 1979 to 2011.
Carol Robidoux, founder of Manchester Ink Link, also a former Union Leader staffer, was named journalist of the year.
Geoff Forester of the Concord Monitor was named photographer of the year.
Roberta Baker of the Laconia Sun, known to Union Leader readers for her work on the Silver Linings project, received a first-place award for community service.
The Granite State News Collaborative, a partnership that includes several news outlets, received a first-place award for excellence in collaboration and partnership for its COVID-19 reporting.
New Hampshire Press Association Executive Director Philip Kincade, who is retiring from his post, was recognized for his contributions to Granite State journalism.
Kincade, whose career included management positions at the Nashua Telegraph and Foster’s Daily Democrat, received a framed cartoon portrait and a cash gift presented to him by Howard Altschiller, executive editor and general manager of Seacoast Media Group.
