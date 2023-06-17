The New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News won 24 awards Thursday in the New Hampshire Press Association’s Distinguished Journalism Contest, including nine first place awards.
Shawne K. Wickham was honored as Journalist of the Year.
Union Leader President and Publisher Brendan McQuaid poses with Shawne K. Wickham, who was named Journalist of the Year at the New Hampshire Press Association banquet on Thursday.
“Whether the topic is a devastating court verdict, a day in the life of a toll booth operator or the human impacts of climate change, New Hampshire readers are fortunate to have Shawne Wickham to relate the details with sensitivity and a knack for narrative writing that is all too rare in this era of bare-bones budgets and staff spread too thin,” the judges said.
Wickham also won a first place award for environmental reporting and second place award for feature writing.
Wickham and Kevin Landrigan won a first place award in general news for a package of stories about late Union Leader publisher William Loeb, whose stepdaughter accused him of molesting her when she was a child.
David Lane was named Photographer of the Year. “This photographer had the best variety of strong images from an impressive field,” the judges said.
Lane also took first and second place for general news photo and a second place award for feature photo.
Mark Hayward was named Columnist of the Year for his “City Matters” columns. Hayward also won first- and second-place awards for crime and court reporting, a second-place award for health reporting and a third-place award for environmental reporting.
Jonathan Phelps won first place in the spot news category for a story about a deadly South Willow Street shooting.
Julia Ann Weekes won a first-place award for “A scary good time” in the arts and entertainment category. She also won third place in that category.
Michael Cousineau won a second-place award for business and economic reporting.
Cousineau and Wickham took second place for spot news reporting.
Paul Feely won a second- place award for general news story and a third-place award for spot news reporting.
Tom Lynch took second place for best design.
Mike Cote won a second place award for Columnist of the Year.
Thomas Roy won a third-place award for the photo essay “Faces of War,” that collected images from Poland, where refugees from Ukraine had fled.
Roberta Baker, who is now a staff reporter at the Union Leader, won a first-place award forcommunity service for a series of stories about children’s mental health that she wrote while employed for the Laconia Daily Sun.
The Union Leader won a second-place award for general excellence. The Concord Monitor took first place in this category, and the Conway Daily Sun was third.
This year, 22 news organizations and freelancers submitted 488 entries for awards presented in 31 categories.
