Michael Cousineau

Union Leader Senior Reporter Michael Cousineau accepts his award as Journalist of the Year in the New Hampshire Press Association’s Distinguished Journalism Contest.

 Allegra Boverman/UNION LEADER

The New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News won 26 awards — including seven first-place honors — in the New Hampshire Press Association’s Distinguished Journalism Contest.

The awards, covering work from 2021, were announced Thursday during a dinner at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

Michael Cousineau was named Journalist of the Year and received a second-place award for Business/Economic Reporting.

Shawne K. Wickham won first-place awards for Health Reporting and General News Reporting and second place for Feature Story and General News Story.

Mark Hayward was named Columnist of the Year, won a first-place award for First Amendment Reporting and received third place for Journalist of the Year.

Paul Feely received a first-place award for Political Reporting.

Tom Lynch received first- and second-place awards for Feature Pages.

The Union Leader won first place for Digital Excellence, second place for General Excellence Daily Newspaper and third place for Special Section.

David Lane received second-place awards for Photographer of the Year and Spot News Photo, and third-place awards for General News Photo and Feature Photo.

Julia Ann Weekes received a second-place award for Entertainment Reporting.

Jonathan Phelps received a second-place award for Crime/Court Reporting.

Allegra Boverman received a second-place award for Picture Essay.

Melanie Hitchcock received a third-place award for Feature Page.

Josie Albertson-Grove and Kevin Landrigan received a third-place award for Government Reporting.

Mike Cote won third place for Columnist of the Year.

Former Union Leader reporter Paula Tracy, currently a contributor to InDepthNH, received an award for Lifetime Achievement.