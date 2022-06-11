Union Leader wins more than two dozen awards in Distinguished Journalism Contest Staff Report Jun 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Union Leader Senior Reporter Michael Cousineau accepts his award as Journalist of the Year in the New Hampshire Press Association’s Distinguished Journalism Contest. Allegra Boverman/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News won 26 awards — including seven first-place honors — in the New Hampshire Press Association’s Distinguished Journalism Contest.The awards, covering work from 2021, were announced Thursday during a dinner at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.Michael Cousineau was named Journalist of the Year and received a second-place award for Business/Economic Reporting.Shawne K. Wickham won first-place awards for Health Reporting and General News Reporting and second place for Feature Story and General News Story.Mark Hayward was named Columnist of the Year, won a first-place award for First Amendment Reporting and received third place for Journalist of the Year.Paul Feely received a first-place award for Political Reporting.Tom Lynch received first- and second-place awards for Feature Pages.The Union Leader won first place for Digital Excellence, second place for General Excellence Daily Newspaper and third place for Special Section.David Lane received second-place awards for Photographer of the Year and Spot News Photo, and third-place awards for General News Photo and Feature Photo.Julia Ann Weekes received a second-place award for Entertainment Reporting.Jonathan Phelps received a second-place award for Crime/Court Reporting.Allegra Boverman received a second-place award for Picture Essay.Melanie Hitchcock received a third-place award for Feature Page.Josie Albertson-Grove and Kevin Landrigan received a third-place award for Government Reporting.Mike Cote won third place for Columnist of the Year.Former Union Leader reporter Paula Tracy, currently a contributor to InDepthNH, received an award for Lifetime Achievement. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY NH Business: Getting ready to go Over the Edge for nonprofits +3 Know the Law: Regulatory compliance and liability for oil storage tanks 'Your Money': Is a 9%-plus return too good to be true? 'Money $ense': Factors to consider before buying a vacation getaway BIA Business Perspective: BIA protects NH businesses from bad legislation Union Leader wins more than two dozen awards in Distinguished Journalism Contest Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections Articles46 members of UNH fraternity charged with hazingStolen or lost fentanyl prompts reviews of Cheshire Medical Center's chief nursing officerFight over apartments at former Cigna building in Hooksett continuesVictim found shot to death in Windham identified as Brooklyn manJuvenile passenger killed in I-93 crash, Londonderry teen seriously injuredLitchfield police chief on leave, subject of criminal investigation by AG's OfficeAmherst warehouse plan a no-goState revenue surplus reaches milestoneNashua man charged with homicide, allegedly stabbed man to deathSupreme Court ruling on lawsuits against federal agents seen as threat to civil rights, says group Images Videos CollectionsMemorial Day 2022Fallen Law Enforcement Officers memorialYukica Dinner2022 NH Hero AwardsKids Con New England