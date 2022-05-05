The New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News won seven New England Better Newspaper Competition Awards — including three first-place honors — Saturday at a banquet in Boston hosted by the New England Newspaper & Press Association.
Julia Ann Weekes won first place for Racial, Ethnic or Gender Issue Coverage for “New Hampshire’s own uncomfortable truth,” a story about the Black History Trail of New Hampshire.
“Julia Ann Weekes weaves a wonderful tale, turning a tour into a suspenseful allegory,” a judge wrote.
Jonathan Phelps won first place for Transportation Writing for a series of stories about the arrival of Spirit Airlines at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
“Tightly written stories about a significant development for a large, regional airport,” a judge wrote.
Michael Cousineau won first place for Business/Economic Reporting for a package of stories from the “What’s Working” series.
“Michael Cousineau’s series on “what’s working” is excellent. It offers thorough reporting and engaging content to engage the community in potential solutions,” the judge wrote.
Cousineau also won a second-place award for Best Solutions Journalism Project for “What’s Working.”
Tom Lynch won a second-place award for Illustration/Infographics for “New Hampshire in the Navy,” a feature page that appeared in NH Life.
“Great images and well-designed page!” a judge wrote.
Mark Hayward won second place in the Serious Columnist category for his “City Matters.”
“Two columns that expose injustice in wrongful attempts at justice. This was a close category to call as this writer humanizes his subjects effortlessly,” a judge wrote.
Hayward and Josie Albertson-Grove won third place for Investigative/Enterprise Reporting for a story about charter schools.
“Using data analysis, this story raises important questions about whether charter schools are serving a population that most needs help. Excellent work,” a judge wrote.