“Auld Lang Syne” is a Scottish-language poem written by Robert Burns in 1788, set to a tune and sung at the meridian between what’s happened and what’s to come. Let this be that for the Union Leader digital department at the end of its 20th year.
In 1999, unionleader.com featured eight to 10 articles and photos a day. The articles existed as html files and were maintained by hand. The homepage was just a list of links updated once a day, except on special occasions.
In 2019, unionleader.com published more than 40,000 articles and 37,000 photos and illustrations. That’s 216 items a day on average.
At the same time, our audience grew — from hundreds to thousands to hundreds of thousands and millions. In 2019, unionleader.com saw 8.36 million unique users, a 16% increase from the previous year.
Just as politicians’ promises might be open to interpretation, web site analytics aren’t literal. This next demographic insight is based on Google’s classification of users as male or female.
Since the early 2000s, when we first started using data to understand audience, there was a gender divide — sometimes as broad as a 60-40 split of male to female, or half again as many males. In 2019, the gap among unionleader.com users closed to 52% male to 48% female.
Technology probably factored into the shift. At the end of 2018, unionleader.com changed from an older system to a slick, state-of-the-art platform that works hand-in-hand with our print publication. The switch helped us grow across the board, but it particularly greatly enhanced the quality of our mobile presentation. As a result, audience visiting us on their phones grew by 46.5% in a year.
The information pulse today is not only more rapid, it beats more strongly. Unionleader.com anchors an online presence that’s grown beyond its own shores, with more than 100,000 followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Our emailed newsletters spanning news, business, outdoors and entertainment have more than 53,750 subscribers. Another 16,000 read our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the print product.
That’s the big picture, but news is the heart, backbone, lungs and liver of what we do. So here’s a quick look at our top headlines and authors online.
Top stories
- Footprints in the snow lead to an emotional rescue — 445,707 page views
- 7 dead in Randolph crash; witness describes aftermath — 245,863
- NH lunch lady fired for feeding student who couldn’t pay; vendor accused her of $8 theft — 174,047
- Sturm, Ruger takes Smith & Wesson to court over its iconic .22-caliber rifle — 130,711
- Bodies found in Texas identified as Rumney couple; deaths ruled homicide — 72,902
- Fired lunch lady accused of cover-up — 63,679
- Fatal shooting began with an accidental bump in city club, victim’s boyfriend says — 63,016
- Heroin found at home of driver arrested for 7 motorcycle deaths in Randolph — 62,289
- Bedford Walmart to close its doors next month; clearance sales could begin next week — 62,019
Top articles are made by savvy reporters, correspondents and contributors. In raw popularity, our top bylines in 2019 belonged to reporter Mark Hayward, with 1.714 million page views; correspondent Jason Schreiber, 1.711 million; and reporter Paul Feely, 1.697 million.
How many people might click a link is only one measure of the author-reader connection. Another is how much time people spend reading certain stories. For instance, contributor Ty Gagne, the author of “Footprints in the snow lead to an emotional rescue,” didn’t publish many articles in 2019, but that one story struck a chord with readers around the world and generated a whopping 33,275 hours of audience engagement, sufficient alone to top Hayward’s combined 28,750 hours and Schreiber’s 23,125 hours.
Quantity also has a quality all its own, particularly for a news site that prides itself on breaking news. Our most prolific authors in 2019 were Feely, who posted 1,264 articles, and correspondent Kim Houghton with 1,174 and Schreiber with 1,059.
Year ahead
In 2020, you can look forward to a continued focus on timely, exclusive, prolific New Hampshire journalism, along with new initiatives and partners.
AARP New Hampshire has come aboard as sponsor of our primary and election coverage, Voters First 2020.
In the coming year, we’ll put the economic, social and environmental challenges of Coos County under a spotlight, as we continue to do with such issues as addiction, mental health, aging and the state’s worker shortage.
We’re partnering with UNH Athletics, Cottage Hospital and others to create a vehicle for distributing raw, clearly-labeled information from local businesses and organizations that want to leverage our online capabilities to better present and promote their own stories. If you’re curious about that, write Chris Durant at cdurant@unionleader.com.
Over the course of 2019, we have gradually required readers to pay for material online, which will continue in 2020. That couldn’t be more vital. We need subscribers to do what we do. If you haven’t signed up, please do so. It’s an inexpensive way to access credible, substantive journalism.
All print subscribers are already entitled to full digital access. If you currently subscribe, you can register at unionleader.com/register to get started.
