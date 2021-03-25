A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, N.J., in 2019.

 CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS/FILE

United Airlines Holdings Inc. will expand domestic flights that bypass its hub airports, bucking the traditional network strategy of big U.S. carriers and extending a push to entice more leisure travelers as demand recovers.

Starting in late May, United is planning 26 nonstop flights from seven Midwestern cities to three destinations in South Carolina, one in Florida and one in Maine, according to a company statement Thursday. The new service follows the November addition of direct flights to Florida from the East and Midwest that avoided the company's hubs in Chicago and Newark, N.J.

Thursday, March 25, 2021