United Airlines Holdings Inc. will expand domestic flights that bypass its hub airports, bucking the traditional network strategy of big U.S. carriers and extending a push to entice more leisure travelers as demand recovers.
Starting in late May, United is planning 26 nonstop flights from seven Midwestern cities to three destinations in South Carolina, one in Florida and one in Maine, according to a company statement Thursday. The new service follows the November addition of direct flights to Florida from the East and Midwest that avoided the company's hubs in Chicago and Newark, N.J.
New claims of conflict of interest were raised Wednesday night from opponents of the 2.6-million-square-foot Hudson Logistics Center project.The three-hour special planning board meeting began with a statement read by attorney Amy Manzelli of BCM Environmental and Land Law, which represents …
The maritime world went into overdrive this week to dislodge one of the world's biggest ships after it got jammed in Egypt's Suez Canal, laying bare the fresh challenges the industry must navigate as mammoth vessels play an ever larger role in global trade.