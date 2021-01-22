United Airlines has offered employees fresh deals with pay and health benefits to leave the company, according to a memo seen by Reuters, part of a drive to reduce headcount and cut costs as it awaits a rebound in pandemic-hit travel demand.
Chicago-based United said on Wednesday that it planned to offer voluntary leave options for employees as part of an effort to cut about $2 billion of annual costs through 2023, but did not provide details.
MassDOT Secretary Stephanie Pollack is the latest Bay State leader to be plucked to serve in President Biden's administration, where she'll take over as deputy administrator of the Federal Highway Administration next week.
Walmart plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines in at least seven additional states in the coming days, significantly expanding the availability of shots as the U.S. grapples with a slower-than-expected rollout.