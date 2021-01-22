United Airlines has offered employees fresh deals with pay and health benefits to leave the company, according to a memo seen by Reuters, part of a drive to reduce headcount and cut costs as it awaits a rebound in pandemic-hit travel demand.

Chicago-based United said on Wednesday that it planned to offer voluntary leave options for employees as part of an effort to cut about $2 billion of annual costs through 2023, but did not provide details.

Friday, January 22, 2021