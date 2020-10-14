United Airlines
A United Airlines plane sits at a gate at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Oct. 17.

 DANIEL ACKER/BLOOMBERG

United Airlines said on Wednesday it cut operating costs by 59% in the third quarter and had nearly $20 billion of liquidity to position it for an eventual recovery from the COVID-19 crisis that has hammered the travel industry.

Airline executives have signaled a slow but steady improvement in leisure demand but do not foresee a recovery to 2019 levels for at least two years, with business and international travel particularly slow to bounce back amid ongoing travel restrictions.

