FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport
A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

 CHRIS HELGREN

CHICAGO -- United Airlines said on Wednesday it is preparing to furlough 16,370 workers when federal aid expires on Oct. 1 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the airline industry, though one union said many more people will be without pay.

United's cuts include 6,920 flight attendants, but the union representing them said 14,000 will not have a paycheck in October unless Congress acts to extend $25 billion in aid.

Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Tuesday, September 01, 2020