CHICAGO -- United Airlines said on Wednesday it is preparing to furlough 16,370 workers when federal aid expires on Oct. 1 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the airline industry, though one union said many more people will be without pay.
United's cuts include 6,920 flight attendants, but the union representing them said 14,000 will not have a paycheck in October unless Congress acts to extend $25 billion in aid.
CONCORD — The state will soon unveil a “streamlined process” to resolve complaints about the new application all unemployed workers have to fill out to receive an additional $300 in weekly benefits, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
CHICAGO - U.S. shoppers have been paying more than last year for a range of consumer goods during the COVID-19 pandemic, from eggs and deli meat to running shoes, according to a Reuters analysis of the latest pricing and sales data.