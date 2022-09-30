FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/File Photo

WASHINGTON -- United Airlines said on Friday it will suspend service in late October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK).

Earlier this month, United had threatened to take the action if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not grant the air carrier additional flights.