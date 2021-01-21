United Airlines Holdings sank after failing to forecast when a demand rebound would improve results, about a week after Delta Air Lines said a profit was in reach by the third quarter.
This year will serve as a “transition” after the collapse in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic, United said as it reported fourth-quarter earnings. Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby declined to put a timetable on when passenger loads would pick up, instead touting United’s goal of topping pre-pandemic profit margins in 2023.
The Biden administration has temporarily suspended oil and gas leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters while it evaluates the legal and policy implications of the program, according to a Department of Interior memo.