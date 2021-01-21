A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, N.J., in 2019.

 CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS/FILE

United Airlines Holdings sank after failing to forecast when a demand rebound would improve results, about a week after Delta Air Lines said a profit was in reach by the third quarter.

This year will serve as a “transition” after the collapse in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic, United said as it reported fourth-quarter earnings. Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby declined to put a timetable on when passenger loads would pick up, instead touting United’s goal of topping pre-pandemic profit margins in 2023.

