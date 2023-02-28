 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

United Therapeutics expansion includes new hangar at Concord Airport

Proposed United Therapeutics hangar in Concord

A rendering of the 35,683-square-foot hangar planned for the Concord Municipal Airport.

 SMP Architecture
Corporate hangar in Concord

United Therapeutics wants to build a hangar at Concord Municipal Airport for its corporate jet and other aircraft as the company expands its research and development of 3D-printed human organs in Manchester’s Millyard.

The Maryland-based corporation is in the middle of renovating a 80,000-square-foot mill building on Commercial Street in Manchester for more than $26 million, according to city building permits.

United Therapeutics workspace

A rendering of workspaces for United Therapeutics at 100 Commercial St. in Manchester.
United Therapeutics space in mill

An artist rendering of what a group space will look like in the United Therapeutics’ renovated mill at 100 Commercial St. in Manchester.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred