100 Commercial St. in Manchester will be retrofitted for United Therapeutics’ specialized labs.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

United Therapeutics wants to make substantial exterior changes to the building it leases in Manchester’s Millyard and expand its lab space with the goal of manufacturing 3D-printed organs.

The work at 100 Commercial St. will include the installation of flood barriers, a generator, an oxygen and carbon dioxide enclosure, ventilation and three air handling units on the roof, according to an application filed with the city’s heritage commission. Other improvements include new lighting, sidewalks, security cameras and the installation of additional electric vehicle charging stations.