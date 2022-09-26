United Therapeutics wants to make substantial exterior changes to the building it leases in Manchester’s Millyard and expand its lab space with the goal of manufacturing 3D-printed organs.
The work at 100 Commercial St. will include the installation of flood barriers, a generator, an oxygen and carbon dioxide enclosure, ventilation and three air handling units on the roof, according to an application filed with the city’s heritage commission. Other improvements include new lighting, sidewalks, security cameras and the installation of additional electric vehicle charging stations.
The heritage commission is set to hear the plans at 5:30 p.m. today [Tuesday] in the Walter Stiles Conference Room at City Hall.
The mill building was built in 1879.
The biggest change will be the equipment on the roof, which United Therapeutics says will be comparable to equipment on the top of buildings used by the University of New Hampshire and Southern New Hampshire University.
Last month, the company received permission to install a rooftop sign on the building to replace the previous Autodesk sign. Autodesk left the space in June to make room for United Therapeutics’ expansion.
“By the end of this year we will occupy the entire building — almost 80,000 square feet,” Avi Halpert, vice president of corporate real estate, told city officials last month. The building will have about 90 employees over the next two and a half years. The company now has about 16.
The building also has biomedical engineering co-op students from colleges on the east and west coasts.
“We are attracting people from all over,” Halpert said. “We have a whole group of people who commute everyday from Massachusetts to here. People are willing to travel to work on this incredible mission.”
The company moved its organ manufacturing group from Burlington, Vermont, to the Millyard in 2017 to work in conjunction with the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute, spearheaded by inventor Dean Kamen. Originally, the company had only 8,000 square feet in the building that Kamen owns.
The goal of the organ manufacturing group is to build patient-specific organs.
“We believe that in a decade or less we’ll be able to print organs with (the patient’s cells) whether we take a skin graft or blood cells,” Halpert said.
CEO Martine Rothblatt wants to have an unlimited supply of organs over the next two decades.
The public benefits corporation based in Maryland has more than 1,000 employees. The company brought in $1.7 billion in revenue, with net income of nearly $500 million in 2021.
“We’ve got an incredible commitment to Manchester, to the ARMI program in the Millyard,” Halpert said. “It’s been a great learning lesson. It’s been a great opportunity.”