United Therapeutics will be making its mark on Manchester’s Millyard by installing a rooftop sign.
The public benefits corporation based in Maryland is expanding its efforts to manufacture 3D-printed organs here in the Queen City by taking over the entire building at 100 Commercial St., which previously held Autodesk. Autodesk, a staple of the Millyard for more than two decades, moved out in June to make way for United Therapeutics to expand, according to the building owner.
The United Therapeutics sign proposal was set to go before the Heritage Committee on Tuesday night.
The rooftop sign will be able to be seen by those driving on Interstate 293.
Other prominent signs such as Oracle and Geneia have been removed alongside Autodesk’s in recent years.
Manchester inventor Dean Kamen, who owns the building along with several business partners, previously said United Therapeutics CEO Martine Rothblatt had asked for more space as the company’s efforts to build patient specific manufactured organs have grown.
The company has more than 1,000 employees.
United Therapeutics’ subsidiary Organ Manufacturing Group has been in the building since 2018. Until recently, the company took up about one-third of the building, Kamen said.
The company brought in $1.7 billion in revenue and net income of nearly $500 million in 2021.