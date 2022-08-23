Proposed United Therapeutics sign

An artist rendering of the proposed United Therapeutics sign at 100 Commercial St. in Manchester.

 Provided by Sousa Signs

United Therapeutics will be making its mark on Manchester’s Millyard by installing a rooftop sign.

The public benefits corporation based in Maryland is expanding its efforts to manufacture 3D-printed organs here in the Queen City by taking over the entire building at 100 Commercial St., which previously held Autodesk. Autodesk, a staple of the Millyard for more than two decades, moved out in June to make way for United Therapeutics to expand, according to the building owner.