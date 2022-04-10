Unitil Corp. recently added its first hybrid electric bucket truck to the company’s vehicle fleet. Unlike a conventional vehicle, the hybrid truck uses a rechargeable battery to power the boom — the arm with the bucket attached — rather than its diesel engine, the provider of electricity and natural gas said in a press release. The truck allows for the engine to be turned off while an electric power take-off system is used for boom operation. If the battery runs low, the power source for the boom can be switched over to the engine until the battery is recharged, the company said. Unitil says it plans to reduce its direct operational carbon emissions 50% by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050. The company expects to add its second hybrid electric bucket truck to the fleet later this year along with several Ford F150 hybrid pickup trucks.
