HAMPTON -- Unitil Corp. (NYSE: UTL) recorded net income of $44.2 million, or $2.97 in earnings per share, for the year ended Dec. 31, an increase of $11.2 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to 2018, the company announced in a release.
In the first quarter of 2019, the electric and gas utility recognized a one-time net gain of $9.8 million, or $0.66 per share, on the company’s divestiture of its subsidiary, Usource. Excluding the divestiture, the company's net income was $34.4 million, or $2.31 per share, an increase of $1.4 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to 2018. The increase in earnings was driven by higher natural gas sales margins, partially offset by increases in operating expenses, the company said in a release.
Natural gas sales margins were $122.2 million in 2019, an increase of $5.3 million compared to 2018. Electric sales margins were $91.9 million in 2019, on par with 2018, Unitil said.
In 2019, Unitil’s annual common dividend was $1.48 per share. At its January meeting, Unitil's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on common stock of $0.375 per share, an increase of $0.005 per share on a quarterly basis, resulting in an increase in the effective annualized dividend rate to $1.50 per share from $1.48 per share.