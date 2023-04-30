HAMPTON — A group of middle schoolers got a first-hand look at life in the utility industry and some may have even found inspiration for a future career during a recent visit to Unitil as part of a unique University of New Hampshire program that helps put many of the state’s first-generation college students on a path to success.

The 26 seventh- and eighth-graders from Rundlett Middle School in Concord toured the company’s electric operations facility in Exeter and its corporate headquarters in Hampton, where they met with emwployees and learned about the important roles they play, witnessed a controlled natural gas explosion during an educational demonstration, and walked away with personal laptops as a surprise gift to help them on their academic journey.