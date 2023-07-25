FILE PHOTO: United Parcel Service and the Teamsters hold a rally in Orange

UPS and International Brotherhood of Teamsters reached a deal Tuesday, a crucial step toward averting a nationwide strike slated for Aug. 1, in a victory for organized labor and part-time workers struggling with inflation.

The tentative five-year agreement with the Teamsters, a union that represents 340,000 workers, includes immediate raises for all UPS employees, as well as the elimination of a lower-paid class of delivery driver and installation of air conditioning units in new delivery vans for the first time.