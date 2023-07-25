UPS and its Teamsters union have agreed on a tentative contract deal for about 340,000 U.S. workers at the parcel delivery firm, one week ahead of a threatened strike that could have cost the economy billions and disrupted a quarter of U.S. package shipments.

Tuesday's announced deal, which must be ratified by union members, cinches another win for labor unions, especially in the transportation and industrial sectors that have seen their hand strengthened in recent negotiations amid worker shortages and higher demand.