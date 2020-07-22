MANCHESTER — A long vacant gas station on Hooksett Road is set to be redeveloped into an urgent care facility.
The former Manchester Mart & Gas at 738 Hooksett Road closed about five years ago, and the underground tanks have already been removed.
Portsmouth-based ConvenientMD Urgent Care is before the planning board to open a more than 5,000-square-foot medical office on the site, according to an application.
Access to the building will be from Campbell Street with a driveway on Hooksett Road being eliminated. Traffic engineer Jeffrey Dirk of Vanasse & Associates said the traffic will be lighter than the previous gas station use. The site will include 25 parking spaces.
“We have placed the building up on Hooksett Road away from the residential wetlands in the back, providing a pedestrian friendly environment,” Mike d’Hemecourt, one of the developers, said during the July 16 planning board hearing. The project will be further discussed Thursday.
The property was previously leased to an independent operator by Cumberland Farms.
Dave Sanderson, site selection manager for ConvenientMD, said the company has 24 clinics operating in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Most locations include 10 to 12 exam rooms and will provide services such as X-rays, lab work, blood work, EKG and IV hookups.
“We are somewhat a hybrid between the local provider and the ER, and as a result we can treat over 70%,” he said. There are 11 clinics in the Granite State with another set to open in Londonderry, according to its website.
Andrew Boyle, ex-officio planning board member, worried about cars queuing and blocking access to the clinic.
“What is going to happen on the busy evenings and this gets blocked?” he asked.
The intersection will include “do not block” markings in the intersection, according to the application.
“For a decade I’ve seen it, and it just doesn’t work,” Boyle said.
Dirk said based on the data the site will be able to handle the anticipated traffic.
The company is committed to supporting community organizations, Sanderson said.
Hooksett Road is listed as a “key street” on the city’s sidewalk program map.
“Planning staff would support an extension of the sidewalk south along Hooksett Road for a future connection to Livingston Park should the applicant be willing,” the staff report reads.
D’Hemecourt said developers are willing to extend the sidewalk as requested.