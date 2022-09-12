Business travel

People check in for departure flights at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sept. 2, 2022, in Houston, Texas. 

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS

U.S. companies are overlooking uncertainty about the economy and booking fall trips at nearly six times last year’s rate after a flat summer for business travel, according to a report.

While demand is climbing, average booked fares were down 23% to $419 in August from $543 in mid-May, travel manager TripActions said in the report. That was about $10 cheaper than in August 2019.