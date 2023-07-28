Consumersentiment

A report released on Thursday by the government stated a 2.4% annualized growth in the American economy last quarter, offering reassurance against recession.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

U.S. consumer sentiment rose in July to the highest since October 2021 as inflation continued to ease.

The sentiment index climbed to 71.6 from 64.4 last month, according to the final July reading from the University of Michigan. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 72.6, in line with the group’s print earlier in the month.