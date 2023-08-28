FILE PHOTO: American Airlines aircraft sit on the tarmac at LaGuardia airport following a reservation system outage in New York

The United States Transportation Department (USDOT) on Monday fined American Airlines $4.1 million for unlawfully keeping thousands of passengers on the tarmac for hours, the largest-ever penalty for violating the rule.

Of the $4.1 million assessed, $2.05 million will be credited to the airline for compensation provided to passengers of impacted flights.