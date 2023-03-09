Household networth

U.S. household net worth increased in the fourth quarter as a gain in the value of equity holdings more than offset weakness in real estate.

Household net worth climbed nearly $3 trillion, or 2%, in the October-December period to $147.7 trillion after declining the previous two quarters, a Federal Reserve report showed Thursday. That was the biggest advance of the year.