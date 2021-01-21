Housing

U.S. home construction starts rose for a fourth straight month in December to the best pace since late 2006 as builders responded to the robust demand for single-family housing.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Residential starts climbed by 5.8% to a 1.67 million annualized rate, according to government data released Thursday. That topped all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists that had a median forecast of 1.56 million and compared with an upwardly revised 1.58 million rate in November.

Thursday, January 21, 2021