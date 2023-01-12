U.S. inflation continued to slow in December, adding to evidence price pressures have peaked and putting the Federal Reserve on track to again slow the pace of interest-rate hikes.

The overall consumer price index fell 0.1% from the prior month, with cheaper energy costs fueling the first decline in 2½ years, according to a Labor Department report Thursday. The measure was up 6.5% from a year earlier, the lowest since October 2021.

With assistance from Matthew Boesler, Chris Middleton, Sydney Maki and Jordan Yadoo.