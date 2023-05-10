U.S. inflation showed signs of moderating in April, giving the Federal Reserve room to pause interest-rate increases soon.

The consumer price index rose by 4.9% from a year earlier, the first sub-5% reading in two years, a Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed Wednesday. Excluding food and energy, the so-called core consumer price index also cooled slightly.

With assistance from Chris Middleton, Reade Pickert, Matthew Boesler, Sophie Caronello and Liz Capo McCormick.