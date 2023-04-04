Job openings

A call for employment sign is displayed at a Taco Bell on March 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. 

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS

Vacancies at U.S. employers dropped in February to the lowest since May 2021, suggesting a cooling in labor demand in some industries but still indicative of a job market that’s too tight for the Federal Reserve.

The number of available positions decreased to 9.9 million from a downwardly revised 10.6 million a month earlier, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Tuesday. Vacancies were below all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Bloomberg News writers Jordan Yadoo and Augusta Saraiva contributed to this story.