Retail sales

People walk by a Gap retail store on Sept. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. 

 Allison Dinner/Getty Images/TNS

U.S. retail sales posted the biggest increase in eight months in October, indicating demand for goods is broadly holding up despite decades-high inflation and a worsening economic outlook.

The value of overall retail purchases climbed 1.3% last month after stagnating in September, Commerce Department data showed Wednesday. Excluding gasoline and autos, retail sales were up 0.9%. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

With assistance from Joshua Robinson and Reade Pickert.