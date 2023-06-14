Child labor

The U.S. has joined a list of mostly emerging-market countries where ESG supply-chain risks are “high,” after the world’s richest economy failed to provide adequate protections for vulnerable populations including migrant children, according to a fresh study. 

The U.S. saw its ranking decline on almost all metrics, according to an analysis published Wednesday by Elevate, an ESG advisory and analytics company that’s owned by LRQA, which sits in the investment arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.