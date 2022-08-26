Spending inflation

U.S. consumer spending rose at a sluggish pace in July, even while Americans got some relief on prices, indicating the economy is feeling the pinch from the highest inflation in a generation. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

Purchases of goods and services, adjusted for changes in prices, increased 0.2% after being flat a month earlier, Commerce Department data showed Friday. Spending on both merchandise and services advanced. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 0.4% advance.