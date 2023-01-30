Stonyfield goes solar

Stonyfield Organic in Londonderry bought renewable energy credits from a solar farm in Rushford Village, Minn., (pictured) and two other midwestern solar arrays. It is also the sole subscriber for four new solar installations in New Hampshire.

 Provided by Stonyfield Organic

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Directors for Rural Development in both Maine and New Hampshire on Monday announced $15,217,000 in funding through the Electric Infrastructure Loan program, including a solar array project in Londonderry.

The electric program makes insured loans and loan guarantees to nonprofit and cooperative associations, public bodies and other utilities. Insured loans primarily finance the construction of electric distribution facilities in rural areas. The guaranteed loan program has been expanded and is now available to finance generation, transmission, and distribution facilities.