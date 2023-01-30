Stonyfield Organic in Londonderry bought renewable energy credits from a solar farm in Rushford Village, Minn., (pictured) and two other midwestern solar arrays. It is also the sole subscriber for four new solar installations in New Hampshire.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Directors for Rural Development in both Maine and New Hampshire on Monday announced $15,217,000 in funding through the Electric Infrastructure Loan program, including a solar array project in Londonderry.
The electric program makes insured loans and loan guarantees to nonprofit and cooperative associations, public bodies and other utilities. Insured loans primarily finance the construction of electric distribution facilities in rural areas. The guaranteed loan program has been expanded and is now available to finance generation, transmission, and distribution facilities.
The loans and loan guarantees finance the construction of electric distribution, transmission and generation facilities, including system improvements and replacement required to furnish and improve electric service in rural areas.
Aligned Solar Partners has built five solar arrays throughout the two states to generate a total of 10.291 megawatts, reducing the cost of energy for rural communities in Androscoggin County, Maine, and New Hampshire’s Carroll, Merrimack and Hillsborough Counties.
The energy produced will be enough to power an average of 1,800 homes annually, officials said.
In Maine, Aligned Solar Partners worked with ReVision Energy to construct a 14,040 panel array at Souther Farms, in Livermore Falls.
In New Hampshire, Aligned Solar is teaming up with energy provider Eversource to power the Stonyfield Farm processing facility in Londonderry.
Through solar arrays in Conway, Loudon and two in Nashua, the dairy company will benefit from a significant reduction in energy costs. The project is anticipated to produce 7,098,352 kilowatt hours of clean energy annually.
“Today’s funding reflects the agency’s proactive commitment to fighting climate change head-on,” said Sarah Waring, USDA Rural Development State Director for New Hampshire. “With this investment, Stonyfield Farm will be positioned to create more jobs, more business opportunities and more resilience in the face of future challenges —while doing its part to reduce carbon emissions. Lower costs ensure the long-term viability of New Hampshire’s farms and agricultural producers, who are increasingly on the forefront of the transition to clean energy. With projects like this, the USDA is making the promise to power tomorrow’s rural economies through innovation, imagination and collaboration for generations to come.”
“Aligned deeply appreciates our partnership with the USDA Rural Utilities Service,” said Peter Davidson, CEO of Aligned Climate Capital. “Together, we have brought low-cost, clean energy to rural electric customers throughout northern New England.”