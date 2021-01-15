Meatpackers

About 87% of $2.3 billion in USDA COVID-19 relief funds are earmarked for farmers who raise pigs and poultry under contracts with food companies like Smithfield Foods and Tyson Foods.

CHICAGO — The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday it will pay an additional $2.3 billion in COVID-19 aid to farmers, directing more money to livestock producers suffering from disruptions in slaughtering and restaurant demand for meat.

The aid, which comes from money allocated to USDA from previous pandemic stimulus legislation, follows record U.S. government subsidies for farmers last year.

