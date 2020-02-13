The demand for used cars at AutoFair’s seven locations is high.
“The used car market is as hot as I’ve ever seen it,” said Jason LaCroix, general manager. AutoFair has locations in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
He said part of the reason is a lower number of vehicles leased three years ago, which typically adds to the pre-owned inventory. The smaller inventory creates more competition among buyers looking for a deal over Presidents Day weekend, one of the hottest times to buy cars and trucks each year.
“New cars are expensive. They go up every single year,” LaCroix said. “If they keep going up too, too high then it puts a little more pressure on the pre-owned market.”
SUV models are hot for Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, while Ford is known for its pickup trucks.
“All wheel drive vehicles are in much higher demand in the Northeast. That is not how it is across the country,” LaCroix said.
Miro Radujkovic, vice president of Merchants Automotive Group in Hooksett, agrees the rising costs of buying a new vehicle make buying pre-owned attractive to many buyers. Merchants claims to be the largest pre-owned dealership in New Hampshire.
“The used car market has been steady and growing. It has actually been pretty strong,” he said. “With a decline in new car sales, a lot of consumers are actually shifting to a late-model pre-owned vehicles.”
An average vehicle costs upward of $37,000.
“It’s a hefty price the consumer has to pay for a new vehicle,” Radujkovic said. “You can get a nearly new, let’s say a couple years old, where the depreciation from new is hit by 30-35%, so consumers prefer a pre-owned that already has a warranty.”
Presidents Day weekend is still considered the most busy weekend of the year, but sales are becoming more common year round.
The internet has changed the way people buy cars.
“The majority of customers have done a fair amount of homework before they even come into the dealership,” LaCroix said. “They typically know what they want, but just have to drive to confirm that they are getting what they want.”
AutoFair gives customers an option to buy online, but most still choose to come into the dealerships.
“They want to do their homework at their leisure, but I think at the end of the day, they do want to see the car. They want to get in it and make sure it’s comfortable and drives the way they want it to drive,” LaCroix said. “These cars have a lot of technology, and it’s important to make sure you’re getting what you want.”
Radujkovic recommends customers always test drive pre-owned cars.
“The price could be the same, but the condition could be completely different,” he said. “No two pre-owned are the same anywhere.”
Given the need at AutoFair, it’s a good time to sell or trade in.
“There are a whole lot less used cars coming onto the market right now,” LaCroix said. “All seven stores are in need of trade-ins and pre-owned vehicles.”