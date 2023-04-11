Download PDF stamp_1e8fcd74-d884-11ed-8264-82b15a56e80e.pdf

The U.S. Postal Service is raising mail prices for most users, pushing the cost of a first-class stamp from 63 cents to 66 cents.

The new rates, which cover other mail items including periodicals and advertising mailers, are poised to take effect July 9 unless overruled by the postal regulator.