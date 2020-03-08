MANCHESTER — Several vacant lots on Elm Street are set to become the new home of Members First Credit Union.
The credit union bought the land at 1687 and 1705 Elm St., at the intersection with Salmon Street near the Amoskeag Bridge, to build its new headquarters. Its current location at 44 Bridge St. will eventually be sold, according to Bruce Leighton, president and CEO.
“We’ve been here for a long time, it’s disjointed, it’s very inefficient and we spend a lot of time on maintenance,” he said. The new 18,000-square-foot, three-story building includes a two-lane drive-up.
Leighton declined to say how much construction will cost saying the plans are still being finalized. Construction is set to begin in early April with the branch opening early next year.
The credit union bought the land from Cronin Properties, whose owner John Cronin had originally planned to build high-end condominiums before a variance approved by the zoning board was overturned in Superior Court. Failed development plans for the site date back to the 1980s, including a dental office, according to the application filed for the project.
“This is not only good for us, Members First, it is also good for the city,” Leighton said. “It is going to be a beautiful building on a piece of land that has been vacant forever. It is, in my view, a gateway to the city. When you come off the bridge it is the first thing you see.”
The new headquarters will have a similar feel to its location of Route 101 in Bedford with state-of-the-art equipment and open-concept workstations. Its other location at 200 Union St. in Manchester, is undergoing renovations.
“We are trying to bring the same brand and feel through all our locations,” Leighton said. “Our goal is to make sure the customer feels comfortable with whatever transaction they want to do.”
Cronin said neighbors of the property preferred a commercial use over the condominium plan and he worked with the credit union for about a year on the plan.
“It’s better for the city, it’s what the abutters wanted,” he said. “My business is in that neighborhood, directly abutting it, and I certainly wanted to do everything to advance the interest of the neighbors.”
Most recently, one of lots was used as a Christmas tree lot featuring “Creepy Santa,” a fiberglass statue that has become a holiday landmark in the Queen City.
The new building, designed by architect Lisa DeStefano of Portsmouth, features “brick facades and high architectural details,” according to the application. It’s designed to be environmentally friendly.
“It was important for us to make this building fit right into the neighborhood. It was important to the neighbors,” Leighton said. “I think it makes a statement that we are really respecting the North End and the area we are going to be a part of now.”
Members First Credit Union, founded in 1949, offers personal and business banking, mortgage lending, online and mobile services. It started as a municipal credit union but now does business across the state with a growing membership.
“The whole community is going to benefit because it will no longer be vacant land,” he said. “It also gives a great impression of the city as you come off the bridge.”