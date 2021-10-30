Several dozen workers stood outside GE Aviation in Hooksett two weeks ago, protesting President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
As a Dec. 8 deadline looms, they will have a choice to make: The parent company of the jet engine maker plans to comply with the executive order.
The requirement for federal contractors and employers with at least 100 workers continues to draw ire among some in the Granite State and nationwide.
Last month, Biden ordered the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to develop a rule requiring employers of 100 or more people to make sure their employees are fully vaccinated, or get a COVID-19 test once a week. The mandate covers roughly two-thirds of the U.S. private sector workforce.
Federal workers and contractors do not have a testing option under the order. The final rules have yet to be released, but the White House last week said there will likely be flexibility.
The approximately 900 workers at GE Aviation in Hooksett specialize in high-technology machining and manufacturing operations to support GE’s aircraft engine business.
“All GE U.S. employees will be fully vaccinated or receive a medical or religious accommodation by Dec. 8 as required in the order,” a GE spokesman wrote in an email to the Union Leader.
On Friday, New Hampshire joined a lawsuit with nine other states, led by Missouri’s attorney general, seeking to block the mandate. The states of Arizona and Florida have filed their own lawsuits.
BAE Systems, which employs about 6,000 workers across New Hampshire, requires all employees to be vaccinated to comply, including employees who work remotely.
“Maintaining a safe and healthy workplace and meeting customer requirements are our top priorities,” BAE said in a statement. “We intend to fully comply with the U.S. Government’s Federal Safer Workforce Task Force guidance, and we look forward to additional direction regarding the flexibility recently noted by the administration.”
Private companies that employ 100 people or more have taken different approaches to the mandate, said David Juvet, interim president of the Business and Industry Association.
“I’d say the response is all over the map,” he said.
Some businesses are implementing the mandate before they are required to, while employers are worried about losing employees who are unvaccinated and don’t want to be, he said. Some employees might choose to quit or leave for companies with less than 100 employees.
“Even though everybody is waiting for the draft rules to be released there are some employers who are very much opposed to it,” Juvet said.
CUSA Consulting, a engineering construction group in Hampton, takes on government contracts. Its employees and subcontractors are subject to the mandate, said Mark Thurston, president. The company has about 35 employees.
“You can’t force people to get vaccinated so some people might leave,” said Thurston, who is already vaccinated.
Unlike other industries, his workers can’t work from home.
One subcontractor business he works with might close up shop instead of having employees vaccinated, he said.
Businesses across the state hope to retain workers during a tight labor market.
“It remains to be seen if people will give up employment over this issue. That’s unknown,” Juvet said. “It’s one thing to say you will. It’s another one to follow through and do it.”
Some looking for work might want to work for a company with 100% of its workforce vaccinated, he said.
“The actual impact on the workforce is very speculative at this point,” Juvet said.
The Duprey Companies, which operates the Grappone Conference Center and five hotels in Concord, embraces the mandate, said president Steve Duprey. The company employs about 200.
“We don’t think it is an onerous burden,” he said. “Our company will be subject to it. We just hope when the rules come out they’re clear.”
Duprey said the mandate gives employees three choices: Get vaccinated, get frequent COVID-19 tests or work somewhere else. He thinks the 100 worker threshold is too high and that smaller companies should be subject to it as well.
“I know there are lots of people who take this mandate as a great intrusion on their personal liberty,” Duprey said. “But I am of the age that grew up in the Vietnam war where we had a mandatory draft. You go in the Army or service and be sent to Vietnam — now that was a mandate.”
He said the vaccine protects individuals and those around them. He thinks 90% of his employees are already vaccinated because of their work in the service industry.
Business groups like the National Retail Federation are asking for mandates to be delayed until after holidays. Businesses are worried about losing the workers needed to support the boost in shoppers.
On Wednesday, the federation predicts holiday spending will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% over 2020 to between $843.4 billion and $859 billion, according to a news release.
American Trucking Associations says the industry already needs 80,000 drivers to meet demands.
The National Association of Manufacturers asked for businesses to be exempt if they already have requirements or have reached a certain level of vaccination through voluntary programs.
The federal requirements are “redundant and costly,” said Robyn Boerstling, a lobbyist for the group.
“A realistic implementation period can allow for workforce planning that is necessary given the acute skilled worker shortage and ongoing supply chain challenges by supporting the need to keep manufacturing open and operational,” Boerstling wrote in a letter to the administration last Monday.
There remains a lot of unknowns when it comes to implementation of the mandates, Juvet said.
“We’ve had some employers tell us they found the federal executive order to be helpful because it takes the onus off of them for implementing a mandate rule,” he said. “It is now the federal government that is requiring it.”