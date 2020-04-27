Vail Resorts on Monday announced updates to its season pass program for the 2020-21 North American ski season, offering credits to 2019-20 season pass holders whose season was cut short due to concerns over COVID-19.
Pass holders who were unable to ski as much as they would have liked this season at Vail-owned New Hampshire ski resorts like Attitash Mountain, Crotched Mountain, Mount Sunapee Ski Area and Wildcat Mountain Ski Area will receive credits that can be used next season.
“Following the difficult decision to close our North American mountain resorts as a result of the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we have been developing a comprehensive plan to address our pass holders’ concerns about the early closure this past season and provide improved coverage for the future. We are committed to providing the best passes in the ski industry and are focused on both honoring the loyalty of our guests and providing peace of mind for next season,” Rob Katz, Chief Executive Officer of Vail Resorts, said in a news release.
According to the news release, 2019/2020 season pass holders will receive a minimum credit of 20% toward next season’s pass. For season pass holders who used their pass less than five days, they will be eligible for higher credits up to a maximum of 80% for season pass holders who did not use their season pass at all. For Epic Day Pass, Edge Card and other frequency-based products with unused days remaining,
Vail Resorts will provide credits for each unused day up to a maximum of an 80% credit.
The credits will be available to pass holders who purchase 2020/2021 passes by Sept. 7, 2020.
“Our pass holders are our most loyal guests and we have spent weeks reading their emails and comments on social media to fully understand their concerns so we could respond thoughtfully and carefully,” wrote Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer at Vail Resorts, in a letter posted to their website.
