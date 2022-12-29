Vapotherm

Vapotherm’s respiratory therapy device was among five finalists for the New Hampshire Tech Alliance's Product of the Year in 2021. The Exeter company is moving production to Mexico to reduce manufacturing costs.

 Provided by Vaptotherm/Union Leader file

An Exeter medical technology company will shut down its manufacturing facility Dec. 30 and move production to Tijuana, Mexico.

The company’s products help people suffering from respiratory distress.