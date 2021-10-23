The COVID-19 pandemic has raised public awareness about respiratory distress as people feared they could someday find themselves literally gasping for air.
Vapotherm has advanced the technology associated with respiratory disease and treatment with the second-generation of its high-velocity therapy device. The company is among five finalists vying for Product of the Year on Thursday from the New Hampshire Tech Alliance.
The HVT 2.0, which has received FDA approval, is a maskless device (a specialized nasal cannula is used) that flushes exhaled carbon dioxide as it delivers heated and humidified oxygen in precisely the amount a doctor or pulmonary therapist prescribes.
“We’re excited about the future for HVT 2.0 given its potential ability to treat patients throughout the hospital and at home,” says Marc Davidson, vice president of strategic initiatives for the Exeter company.
Davidson calls the product a “next generation platform” where designers imagine and quickly develop an expanding number of applications for the device. He cites the 10-inch high-resolution touch screen — an attribute that allows ample space and visibility for new features.
Our bodies are not as efficient as we think in exhaling CO2, the byproduct of respiration. CO2 can build up in the cavities of our nose, throat and mouth, which limits how much oxygen our cells are able to absorb.
Not getting enough oxygen (the medical term is hypoxic), or an inability to clear enough carbon dioxide from our system (called hypercapnic) is made worse by impaired lung function caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema, pneumonia, asthma, congestive heart failure — and now COVID-19.
These conditions can affect all ages — preterm babies, children and adults. With an aging population, the World Health Organization reported in June that COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide, causing 3.23 million deaths in 2019.
The HVT 2.0 has several things going for it that Vapotherm says is redefining the continuum of care for respiratory distress. The traditional method of care involves a process called high-flow nasal cannula therapy, where an air/oxygen supply is blended and provides humidified and heated oxygen at a variable flow rate.
For patients who need more help breathing noninvasive positive-pressure ventilation is the traditional method where the machine induces the volume of air in and out of the lungs that would otherwise occur with a normal breath (called inspiratory total volume).
Mechanical ventilation is the last step in this care continuum — the most invasive course for patients who cannot breathe on their own and where oxygen is delivered directly to the airway via the trachea.
The Vapotherm HVT 2.0 is positioned to be an alternative to noninvasive positive-pressure ventilation. It delivers the right percentage of oxygen at the right temperature and humidity without the need for a large, bulky mask, which many patients cannot tolerate due to discomfort and claustrophobia. It also does not need to be tethered to a remote oxygen supply.
No longer requiring a high-pressure air source in the patient’s hospital room opens the door “to bring our therapy into more parts of the hospital and new markets, including the patient’s home,” Davidson says. Using it in patient transport becomes possible as well.
Writing in the New England Journal of Medicine in January 2018, Dr. Daniel J. Pallin cited a randomized study of adult emergency department patients that led him to conclude that high-velocity nasal insufflation of oxygen may replace traditional noninvasive positive-pressure ventilation delivery systems.
“Theoretically, it can improve oxygenation and also improve ventilation by flushing CO2 out of the airways’ dead space,” Pallin wrote.
Vapotherm had its roots in Maryland in 1993 and relocated to Exeter in 2013. The company trades on the New York Stock Exchange (VAPO) and has about 400 employees worldwide, including about 280 at its manufacturing site in Exeter.
The company’s technology has treated over 3 million patients, and its products are sold in over 40 countries around the world, according to John Landry, chief financial officer.