Verizon closes Epping retail store amid pandemic
The Verizon Wireless store in Epping has closed its doors.

 Jason Schreiber/Union Leader Correspondent

Verizon Wireless has pulled the plug on its Epping retail store after what appeared to be only a temporary shutdown when stores began closing as a precaution at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The store that was located next to Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar in the Epping Crossing shopping center has been emptied out, and the sign on the front of the building removed in recent weeks after the doors were locked up.

Wednesday, September 02, 2020