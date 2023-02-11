Tiny Gerlach, Nevada, looks like the ideal place to receive some of the $42.5 billion in federal funds that President Joe Biden has targeted to provide internet access to underserved areas.

There’s just one catch: The town of 161, gateway to the state’s Black Rock Desert, already has broadband access, according to a government map showing that T-Mobile provides service there. If that’s true, Gerlach is unlikely to be eligible for help from the once-in-a-generation program.

Madeline Campbell contributed to this report.