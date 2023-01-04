A Verizon store

A Verizon store in San Francisco on Jan. 21, 2021.  

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Verizon Communications expects to cut capital spending by 23% in 2024 as the company completes its major 5G network buildout and turns its focus to sales growth and cash generation.

Spending in 2024 will be about $17 billion following the surge in 5G expenses, Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg said Wednesday at Citigroup investor conference.