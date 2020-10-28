Add Cheshire County and Sullivan County to the list as Vermont restricts travel to its Connecticut River valley neighbors amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Vermont Department of Health this week placed the two counties on the restricted list as the number or active COVID-19 continues to rise. That places all 10 counties in New Hampshire on some level of travel restriction to and from Vermont.
Like Grafton and Coos counties, which were previously placed on the travel restricted list, many Cheshire and Sullivan county communities along the Connecticut River share resources, employees and services.
“Vermont is a very important neighbor of ours,” said Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon.
Keene businesses see a lot of Vermont customers who come in for shopping and meals out, and many Keene area residents cross the river into Vermont as well, she said.
“We’re concerned about the businesses,” she said.
Claremont City Councilor Nick Koloski, who is also a restaurant owner, said he is still trying to figure out how the restrictions will impact his business.
“I have more questions and no answers yet,” Koloski said.
Cheshire County has 27 reported active cases of COVID-19, and Sullivan has 10, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Hillsborough, Belknap, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford are already considered high-risk locations for Vermonters because of the number of cases.
Most of the counties in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York have been placed on the restricted travel list by Vermont. At present, only Washington County in New York, on the Vermont border, is clear for unrestricted travel.
Vermont recently joined New Hampshire in temporality closing hockey rinks following an outbreak at the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier, where more than a dozen people were infected with COVID-19.
The travel restrictions require people coming into Vermont from any of these counties to quarantine for 14 days. There are exceptions for people who live on the border and cross the state line for work, school, shared custody arrangement, grocery shopping or medical appointments, but Vermont is cautioning people to take precautions. That includes wearing a mask, hand washing and social distancing.