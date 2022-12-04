There was a time when Vermont’s landscape was dotted with weathered red barns full of dairy cows, and every country store was chockablock with local maple syrup and candies. The barns are there still, as are their fading illustrations of cows, and the sugar maples still draw leaf peepers in the fall. But because of industry shifts and climate change, many of the cows are gone and the state’s biggest agricultural products are imperiled.

Vermont

Goats, collective farming, saffron: New crops and businesses are redefining Vermont’s agriculture. 

The University of Vermont’s Climate Assessment 2021 found that the state’s average temperature has warmed by nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit and that precipitation has increased by an alarming 21% since 1900. Winter temperatures have increased 2.5 times as fast as average annual temperatures, and the state’s freeze-free period lengthened by three weeks since 1960. Experts anticipate more floods and more droughts, complicating growing conditions for major crops and adding new headaches for the state’s dairy farmers.

Vermont

John Brawley tends Vermont’s first shrimp aquaculture outfit.
Vermont

Joneslan Farm sold its cows and became the biggest goat farm in the state.
Vermont

Some of the offerings at House of Fermentology last month. Climate change has expanded the brewery’s array of ingredients. 
Vermont

Saffron at the North American Center for Saffron Research & Development in October. The flowers’ red pistils flavor and color food from bouillabaisse to risotto.
Vermont

People pick saffron at the North American Center for Saffron Research & Development in South Burlington.