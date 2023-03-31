Virgin Orbit

The "Cosmic Girl Boeing 747 launch aircraft, operated by Virgin Orbit, at Cornwall Airport Newquay in Newquay, England, on Nov. 8, 2022. 

 James Beck/Bloomberg

Virgin Orbit Holdings, the satellite launch company tied to British billionaire Richard Branson, is ceasing operations indefinitely, succumbing to growing cash-crunch pressures that have paralyzed startups in many emerging technologies.

The company said in a filing Thursday that it was cutting 675 jobs, or about 85% of its workforce, "in order to reduce expenses in light of the company's inability to secure meaningful funding." A spokesperson for Virgin Orbit said the remaining 15% of employees will work on winding down the business.